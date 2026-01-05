'People of Bengal embraced SIR as beacon of hope': BJP's Suvendu writes to CEC, countering Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging him to continue the SIR of electoral rolls "undaunted", two days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a letter stating that the exercise should be halted.

Adhikari claimed that the CM's call to "halt" the special intensive revision (SIR) is nothing short of an "admission of defeat", and a "brazen attempt to perpetuate the electoral malfeasance" that has defined her tenure.

He alleged Banerjee's "litany of grievances" is not only factually inaccurate but a deliberate distortion designed to malign the EC as "politically motivated" and to manufacture a false narrative of widespread discomfort and disenfranchisement.

"By contrast, the people of West Bengal have embraced the SIR as a beacon of hope. Her narrative of 'anxiety and harassment' is a TMC-orchestrated mirage, drowned out by the chorus of approval from those who reject her politics of patronage and prefer the purity of the ballot," he claimed in the letter that he shared on X.

Dismissing allegations of undue haste and inadequate preparation, Adhikari said more than 50,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in the state had undergone training for the revision exercise.