J&K: Protesters seek hiring freeze till quota row resolved

SRINAGAR: Even as the J&K government proceeds with recruitment for vacant posts while awaiting Lt Governor’s approval for cabinet proposal to rationalise the existing policy, pressure is mounting to halt recruitments until reservations are revised to ensure fair representation of Open Merit (OM) candidates in the selection process.

The unease stems from recent recruitment advertisements that leave less than 40% posts for aspirants from OM category. Of the 10 Assistant Professor posts advertised at GMC Anantnag and Baramulla, only two have been earmarked for OM quota. Eight are reserved for categories.

Similarly, of the 502 posts of Constable (Telecommunication) advertised by J&K Service Selection Board, only 201 have been left for OM and 301 for different reserved categories.

Of the 480 posts of Medical Officers advertised by J&K Public Service Commission, just 192 posts have been earmarked for OM and rest for the reserved categories. “There are only 2 out of 10 posts for Assistant Professors in open merit. This isn’t affirmative action, it’s systematic sidelining of merit,” said Mir Mujeeb, an OM student representative.

Sahil Parray, a representative advocating for OM aspirants, said reservation was meant to support, not to shrink merit into irrelevance.

Former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu, while expressing concern on “fast tracking” of recruitment process, said, “By the look of it — there will be nothing left to rationalise by the time the Government comes around to any actual and acceptable action on rationalization of reservations.”