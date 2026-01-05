Punjab woman who married Pakistani man during pilgrimage likely to be repatriated on Tuesday

CHANDIGARH: A 52-year-old woman, Sarabjit Kaur, hailing from Punjab, who married a Pakistani national after crossing over to the neighbouring country as part of a Sikh jatha (group) in November last year, is likely to be repatriated on Tuesday.

Sources said the deportation was delayed as her documents were incomplete and are expected to be completed by Tuesday. She had already been brought to the Wagah border on the Pakistan side after she and Nasir Hussain -- the Pakistani national to whom she is married to -- were reportedly arrested on Sunday from Pehre Wali village near Nankana Sahib.

On November 4 last year, Kaur, a resident of Amanipur village in Kapurthala district of Punjab, had travelled to Pakistan as part of a 1,932-member Sikh jatha to attend the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. While the jatha returned on November 13, she did not come back and subsequently went missing from Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

It later emerged that Kaur had converted to Islam, adopted the name Noor Hussain, and married a Pakistani national, Nasir Hussain, a resident of Sheikhupura. Subsequently, an 18-second video circulated on social media showing Kaur stating before a magistrate that she had known Nasir for nine years, loved him, and was willingly converting and marrying him.