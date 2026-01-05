Two injured in blast in Manipur's Bishnupur

GUWAHATI: Two persons sustained splinter injuries on their legs in a blast in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Monday morning.

The injured were identified as Soibam Sanatomba Singh (52) and Indubala Devi (37). Both were admitted to a hospital and are stated to be out of danger.

The first explosion, suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), occurred around 5.45 am at an abandoned house in Ngaukon in the Phougakchao police station area, they said.

The house has remained abandoned since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023, with its owner and his family currently living at a relief camp.

The second explosion occurred nearly 200 metres away around 8.45 am, when locals gathered after getting news of the earlier blast, police said.

The police visited the site and launched an investigation.

Phougakchao is one of the areas to be first hit by the ethnic violence. Last month, authorities started resettling the displaced people in areas bordering Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.