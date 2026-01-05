Union Education Minister Pradhan releases Urdu compilation of PM Modi's Independence Day speeches

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday released a compilation of Independence Day addresses delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Urdu publication has the PM's speeches delivered between 2014 and 2025.

Khutbat-e-Modi: Lal Qila Ki Faseel Se has been released by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), a national institution under the Education Ministry mandated to preserve and propagate Urdu language across the country, said an official release from the Ministry.

Expressing his happiness over the publication, Pradhan described it as a meaningful step towards linguistic inclusion. "Such publications serve as a powerful medium to directly connect citizens with the PM’s ideas, developmental priorities, and vision enabling wider public engagement and informed discourse," he said.

The PM’s speeches dealt with initiatives such as Antyodaya (uplifting the last person), welfare of the poor, Swachh Bharat, and national unity, he added.

The Minister hoped the book would find a place in libraries across the country, encouraging students, scholars, and readers to engage in a broader dialogue on the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He called upon NCPUL to proactively undertake the responsibility of publishing works related to India’s heritage, culture, lifestyle, and knowledge traditions in Urdu.

Khutbat-e-Modi captures the transformational journey of New India while reaffirming the Government’s commitment to linguistic inclusivity by making key national addresses accessible to Urdu readers across the country, the release added.