Uttar Pradesh govt grants three-year age relaxation for over 32,000 police vacancies

LUCKNOW: In a major relief to job aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh government approved a one-time relaxation of three years in the upper age limit for candidates applying under Direct Recruitment–2025 for constable-level posts in the police and prison departments.
The decision, which came on Monday, follows the recruitment advertisement issued on December 31, 2025, inviting online applications for various posts.
According to a government order, dated January 5, the age relaxation will apply uniformly to all categories as an exceptional measure, keeping candidates’ interests in view.
The relaxation has been granted under Rule 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Services (Relaxation in Age Limit for Recruitment) Rules, 1992.
According to state authorities, the decision will benefit the aspirants for 32,679 vacant posts, including constables in Civil Police (male/female), PAC, Special Security Force, Women Battalions, Mounted Police, and Jail Warders (male/female).
Officials said the move aimed at offsetting recruitment delays and ensure wider participation in the large-scale hiring exercise being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government.
The Yogi government announced three-year age relaxation across all categories in UP Police Recruitment-2025.
Subsequently, the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) opened the online applications for the vacant posts with the age limit for male candidates being 18-25 years and for female candidates 18-28.
The selection process would include a written examination, PET, PST and medical tests. The newly selected recruit would be kept in the salary slab of Rs 21,700-69,100.
Chief Minister Adityanath said that the decision to provide one-time age relaxation was driven by his government's policy of giving highest priority to youth welfare.
"The decision reflects the respect for the aspirations and hard work of millions of young people in UP. The state government stands committed to help the hardworking youth realizing their dreams," Adityanath said in a post on X.
All those aspirants, who have passed class 12, can apply for the posts including constable civil police, constable PAC, Constable Special Security Force (SSF), female constables for women battalion, jail warder and mounted police, covered under recruitment drive.
Notably, of the total 32,679 vacancies, 30,291 are reserved for male candidates and 2,388 vacancies are for female candidates especially meant for female battalion and jail warders.