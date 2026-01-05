Uttar Pradesh govt grants three-year age relaxation for over 32,000 police vacancies

LUCKNOW: In a major relief to job aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh government approved a one-time relaxation of three years in the upper age limit for candidates applying under Direct Recruitment–2025 for constable-level posts in the police and prison departments.

The decision, which came on Monday, follows the recruitment advertisement issued on December 31, 2025, inviting online applications for various posts.

According to a government order, dated January 5, the age relaxation will apply uniformly to all categories as an exceptional measure, keeping candidates’ interests in view.

The relaxation has been granted under Rule 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Services (Relaxation in Age Limit for Recruitment) Rules, 1992.

According to state authorities, the decision will benefit the aspirants for 32,679 vacant posts, including constables in Civil Police (male/female), PAC, Special Security Force, Women Battalions, Mounted Police, and Jail Warders (male/female).

Officials said the move aimed at offsetting recruitment delays and ensure wider participation in the large-scale hiring exercise being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government.