Uttarakhand STF cracks down on organised syndicates in 2025; seizes narcotics worth over Rs 22 crore

DEHRADUN: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police has concluded a year of relentless and highly effective operations against organisedn crime, high-value fugitives, and illicit trade, netting significant seizures and arrests across the state, the department said.
In a comprehensive review spanning January 1 to December 31, 2025, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Nilesh Anand Bharane highlighted the force's commitment to stamping out serious offences ranging from arms trafficking to counterfeit medicine rackets.
"This year’s success is a direct result of our police force's professional efficiency, interstate coordination, and committed leadership," stated DIG Deepam Seth, emphasising the stringent action taken against criminal elements.
The STF successfully tracked down and arrested 18 wanted criminals carrying bounties. Most notable is the capture of Suresh Sharma, a fugitive wanted for 25 years in a murder case in Chamoli district and carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh.
An additional 26 absconders were also brought into custody. In the crackdown on illegal firearms, police seized 20 pistols, two revolvers, 24 magazines, and 63 live cartridges, leading to nine arrests.
The operation also targeted the notorious Vineet Sharma alias Chinu Pandit gang, arresting two of his shooters along with three pistols and 12 live rounds.
The fight against illicit trade saw the dismantling of a significant fake medicine operation. Twelve active operatives were arrested, and six illegal factories were sealed. Authorities seized massive quantities of raw materials, including 658 outer boxes, 2.4 kg of Zinc Powder, 263 kg of Paracetamol powder, and thousands of finished tablets. Further investigation into Sai Pharma uncovered suspicious transactions worth nearly Rs 14 crore, prompting further legal action.
The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act saw robust enforcement, with 54 individuals arrested across 34 cases. The total haul included 17.5 kg of Charas, 14.4 kg of Opium, 3.7 kg of Heroin, and over 434 kg of Ganja. The estimated value of the seized narcotics stands at a staggering value of over Rs 22 crore.
Other key busts included the arrest of an accused in the high-profile Tanishq showroom robbery (worth Rs 3.70 crore), the apprehension of individuals allegedly soliciting bribes during the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Exam, and the deportation of five Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the region.