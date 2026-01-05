Uttarakhand STF cracks down on organised syndicates in 2025; seizes narcotics worth over Rs 22 crore

DEHRADUN: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police has concluded a year of relentless and highly effective operations against organisedn crime, high-value fugitives, and illicit trade, netting significant seizures and arrests across the state, the department said.

In a comprehensive review spanning January 1 to December 31, 2025, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Nilesh Anand Bharane highlighted the force's commitment to stamping out serious offences ranging from arms trafficking to counterfeit medicine rackets.

"This year’s success is a direct result of our police force's professional efficiency, interstate coordination, and committed leadership," stated DIG Deepam Seth, emphasising the stringent action taken against criminal elements.

The STF successfully tracked down and arrested 18 wanted criminals carrying bounties. Most notable is the capture of Suresh Sharma, a fugitive wanted for 25 years in a murder case in Chamoli district and carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh.

An additional 26 absconders were also brought into custody. In the crackdown on illegal firearms, police seized 20 pistols, two revolvers, 24 magazines, and 63 live cartridges, leading to nine arrests.