Avoid long queues, buy tickets for ASI sites online through ONDC

NEW DELHI: Tickets for 170 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected heritage sites and museums can now also be purchased online through Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Visitors booking tickets for ASI Monuments through ONDC-enabled applications can continue to enjoy existing benefits, including a Rs 5 discount for Indian visitors and Rs 50 for foreign nationals, said officials.

Online booking also enables visitors to bypass physical ticketing queues at monuments and museums, ensuring faster and smoother entry.

Tickets are currently available through platforms such as Highway Delite (web, Android and iOS), Pelocal’s WhatsApp-based ticketing experience (users can initiate booking by sending a “Hi” to +91 84228 89057), and Abhee by Mondee (Android and iOS). Several additional consumer-facing applications are in various stages of integration with the ONDC Network.

This initiative greatly expands digital access to ASI monuments and museums, making it easier for visitors from across India and abroad to seamlessly book entry tickets to some of the country’s most iconic heritage sites, such as Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar and Khajuraho Temples, and museums through multiple digital platforms.

By integrating ASI’s ticketing system onto an open digital network, citizens and tourists can book tickets through different applications. This improves accessibility and convenience, while strengthening the transparent and efficient delivery of public services through interoperable digital systems, officials said.

This integration has been technically enabled by NDML (NSDL Database Management Limited), which has onboarded ASI’s complete inventory of monuments and museums onto the ONDC Network.