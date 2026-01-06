Bihar govt to establish health, wellness centres at panchayat level

PATNA: Days after the announcement of healthcare facilities for elderly people at doorsteps, the Bihar government has started working on establishing health and wellness centres at the panchayat level across the state.
Officials of the state health department said on Tuesday that health and wellness centres would be set up in 352 panchayats under 23 districts. The infrastructure, like the construction of buildings, will be completed within six months.
The health and wellness centres will be made operational in panchayats on the recommendation of the 13th Finance Commission. Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited has been assigned the task.
"The main objective behind the initiative is to ensure healthcare facilities at panchayat level to ease pressure on district hospitals and those in the state capital. People visit district hospitals even for treatment of minor health-related problems," a senior health department official said.
Last week, the government announced an ambitious initiative, 'Sabka Samman, Jeevan Aasaan' (respect for all, ease of living) scheme for providing healthcare facilities for elderly people at their doorsteps. This will help senior citizens to lead their lives with more dignity and convenience.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the new initiative is part of the "Saat Nischay-Part 3" (seven resolves-Part 3). The objective of the "Saat Nischay-Part 3" is 'Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasaan' (Ease of Living), aimed at reducing difficulties in the lives of all citizens of the state and to make their lives easier.
Providing details, Nitish wrote on the social media platform X, "To ensure that people from every section of society in the state can live their lives with respect and ease, we have started working on this with seriousness. We have implemented the programmes under ‘Saat Nischay’-3 to include the state in the category of the most developed states in the country for the period from 2025 to 2030."
He said the government’s first and foremost effort is to ensure that the needy senior citizens of the state can avail essential health services at their homes at the time of need. Facilities such as nursing assistance and pathology tests will be provided at their doorstep. Facilities for blood pressure check, ECG test, physiotherapy and all types of medical assistance will be provided to the elderly in emergency situations. He said that the health department officials have been directed to ensure that the above-mentioned health-related facilities were available to the senior citizens of the state at their homes. "They have been told to act swiftly,” CM Nitish said.
He also stressed the need to identify what other facilities could be provided to make the lives of the state's senior citizens easier. In this regard, he asked people to give any specific suggestions that would help the government to take necessary action.
He advised them to submit their valuable suggestions through any one of the following mediums. "It is also necessary to identify what other facilities can be provided to make the lives of the state's senior citizens easier. In this regard, if you wish to give any specific suggestions, you can submit your valuable suggestions through email id: cm-secretariat-bih@gov.in or by post," Kumar said. Bihar cabinet recently gave its nod to the rollout of Saat Nischay-3 over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030, with the objective of Bihar's inclusion among the developed states. The government has also announced to give one crore jobs to state’s youths in the next five years.