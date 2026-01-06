Bihar govt to establish health, wellness centres at panchayat level

PATNA: Days after the announcement of healthcare facilities for elderly people at doorsteps, the Bihar government has started working on establishing health and wellness centres at the panchayat level across the state.

Officials of the state health department said on Tuesday that health and wellness centres would be set up in 352 panchayats under 23 districts. The infrastructure, like the construction of buildings, will be completed within six months.

The health and wellness centres will be made operational in panchayats on the recommendation of the 13th Finance Commission. Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited has been assigned the task.

"The main objective behind the initiative is to ensure healthcare facilities at panchayat level to ease pressure on district hospitals and those in the state capital. People visit district hospitals even for treatment of minor health-related problems," a senior health department official said.

Last week, the government announced an ambitious initiative, 'Sabka Samman, Jeevan Aasaan' (respect for all, ease of living) scheme for providing healthcare facilities for elderly people at their doorsteps. This will help senior citizens to lead their lives with more dignity and convenience.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the new initiative is part of the "Saat Nischay-Part 3" (seven resolves-Part 3). The objective of the "Saat Nischay-Part 3" is 'Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasaan' (Ease of Living), aimed at reducing difficulties in the lives of all citizens of the state and to make their lives easier.