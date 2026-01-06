BJP accuses three Rajasthan Congress MPs of spending MPLADS funds in Haryana, they say it's within rules

JAIPUR: Even as the controversy over alleged corruption in the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) Fund in Rajasthan is yet to subside, a fresh political storm has now erupted over the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).
In a new twist, the BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya has accused three Rajasthan Congress MPs of misusing their MPLADS funds. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Malviya alleged that the MPs recommended the use of their MPLADS funds in Haryana’s Kaithal assembly constituency.
According to Malviya, the MPs involved are Sanjana Jatav from Bharatpur, Rahul Kaswan from Churu, and Brijendra Singh Ola from Jhunjhunu. Kaithal is represented by Aditya Surjewala, the son of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala.
In his post questioning the move, Malviya asked why taxpayers’ money from Rajasthan was being spent in Haryana. He also wondered whether MPLADS funds could be used on the basis of political connections, calling it a betrayal of public trust.
Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham echoed these claims, arguing that the MPLADS guidelines permit an MP to recommend a maximum of ₹25 lakh per year from the ₹5 crore annual allocation for works outside their parliamentary constituency. This limit can be extended up to ₹1 crore only in the case of natural disasters or exceptional circumstances. He alleged that these norms were violated and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.
The Congress MPs, however, have rejected these allegations and maintain that MPs are authorised only to make recommendations under the MPLADS framework.
The MPs also pointed out that the Centre revised the MPLADS guidelines on August 13, 2024, increasing the permissible limit for spending outside the parliamentary constituency from ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh, a provision they claimed was followed.
As the controversy escalated, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan responded strongly to the charges. He said the recommendations were made strictly in accordance with government of India rules. “An MP’s role is limited to making recommendations. Verification and payment are the responsibility of the district collector and concerned officials,” Kaswan said. He added that under the rules, up to 10 percent of the MP fund can be spent outside the constituency, subject to administrative scrutiny.
Bharatpur MP Sanjana Jatav also defended her actions, stating, “According to the rules, funds can be given anywhere. ₹50 lakh has been given in Haryana, while the Rajya Sabha MP (Surjewala) has released ₹1 crore for my Lok Sabha constituency. I have brought more funds for my constituency, of which ₹80 lakh is for Deeg district alone. Some people are unnecessarily creating an issue.”
The row has added a new dimension to the ongoing confrontation in Rajasthan, with the BJP and Congress trading sharp accusations over the alleged misuse of development funds for political purposes.