BJP accuses three Rajasthan Congress MPs of spending MPLADS funds in Haryana, they say it's within rules

JAIPUR: Even as the controversy over alleged corruption in the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) Fund in Rajasthan is yet to subside, a fresh political storm has now erupted over the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

In a new twist, the BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya has accused three Rajasthan Congress MPs of misusing their MPLADS funds. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Malviya alleged that the MPs recommended the use of their MPLADS funds in Haryana’s Kaithal assembly constituency.

According to Malviya, the MPs involved are Sanjana Jatav from Bharatpur, Rahul Kaswan from Churu, and Brijendra Singh Ola from Jhunjhunu. Kaithal is represented by Aditya Surjewala, the son of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala.

In his post questioning the move, Malviya asked why taxpayers’ money from Rajasthan was being spent in Haryana. He also wondered whether MPLADS funds could be used on the basis of political connections, calling it a betrayal of public trust.

Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham echoed these claims, arguing that the MPLADS guidelines permit an MP to recommend a maximum of ₹25 lakh per year from the ₹5 crore annual allocation for works outside their parliamentary constituency. This limit can be extended up to ₹1 crore only in the case of natural disasters or exceptional circumstances. He alleged that these norms were violated and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.