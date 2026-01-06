BJP asks Ajit Pawar to accept RSS-BJP ideologue VD Savarkar’s ideology to remain in power

MUMABAI: The rift between the BJP and its alliance partner, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), appears to be widening after the BJP asked Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to accept the ideology of VD Savarkar, a key ideologue of the RSS and the BJP.

Senior BJP leader and minister Ashish Shelar said that since the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is part of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, it must accept the ideology and principles of its alliance partners if it wants to remain in power.

Shelar referred to state BJP president Ravindra Chavan’s remarks, saying, “We are followers of VD Savarkar and walk in his footsteps. The NCP is part of the Mahayuti, and therefore it also has to accept Savarkar’s thoughts. Our ideology is clear. If you want to come with us, we are ready to accept you, but the condition is that our thinking must also be accepted. If they are not ready for it, then we are also prepared for that,” Shelar said.

Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Ajit Pawar has never opposed Savarkar’s ideology. He added that the BJP does not accept people or parties that oppose Savarkar.

“To my knowledge, Ajit Pawar has never opposed Savarkar’s thinking, nor is there any reason for him to do so. We are committed to our ideology and will not compromise on it,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Amol Mitkari said the party firmly follows the Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar ideology, which he described as the core ideology of Maharashtra, and will continue to do so.

He alleged that Ashish Shelar was trying to impose the BJP’s ideology on others, which, he said, would not be acceptable to the NCP. “We are committed to a progressive and secular ideology. In fact, we do not accept your ideology. However, it is a fact that you are politically compelled to follow Dr B R Ambedkar’s ideology,” Mitkari said.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had attacked the BJP, calling it the most corrupt party and accusing it of having an unending hunger for power. In response, the BJP warned that if Pawar continues his attacks, the party will retaliate in kind.