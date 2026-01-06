Congress MP Karti Chidambaram writes to Aviation Minister for updated Ahmedabad plane crash probe status

NEW DELHI: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram has written to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu calling for a comprehensive and updated status report on the investigation into the Air India-171 crash in Ahmedabad. The mishap on June 12 resulted in the loss of 260 lives.

In an official communication sent to Naidu on January 5, which has been made public, the MP said, “It has been brought to my notice that additional information and material inputs have emerged subsequent to the issuance of the preliminary findings.” The information has been sent across to the Ministry.

In the interest of transparency, accountability and boosting public confidence, an updated status report was required, his letter said. In a post on X, the MP said, “New material inputs have emerged after preliminary findings. I am now seeking clarity and accountability. Transparency cannot be optional.”

“It is imperative that the Ministry and the concerned authorities examine the information received, undertake any further investigation or review as warranted, and place on record evidence-based and supported responses,” Karti stated.

The MP also questioned if any further investigation or review has been initiated presently. He also sought to know as to whether any additional committees, expert groups or oversight mechanisms have been constituted.