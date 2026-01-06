Court grants time to Sonia Gandhi to file reply to revision in voter list complaint

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday granted time to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to file a reply on a revision filed against her in the voter list matter. Senior counsel appeared for her and sought time to file a reply.

It is alleged by the complainant, Vikas Tripathi, that Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the voter list prior to her becoming an Indian Citizen. This complaint was rejected by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted time to file a reply and listed the matter on February 7. Senior advocate R S Cheema appeared for Sonia Gandhi, sought time to file a reply, and stated that the record is very old. He required time to file the reply.

On December 9, the Sessions Court at Rouse Avenue on Tuesday issued notice to Sonia Gandhi while hearing a revision petition challenging the Magistrate's September order dismissing a complaint alleging her wrongful inclusion in the 1980-81 electoral rolls.

Senior Advocate Pavan Narang, appearing for the revisionist Vikas Tripathi, had argued that the matter warranted reconsideration as the material placed on record indicated serious irregularities in the manner Sonia Gandhi's name was entered into the electoral roll before she became an Indian citizen.

He had submitted that "certain documents must have been forged and falsified to get the name in the electoral roll of 1980," emphasising that her name was later deleted and then re-entered in 1983 on the basis of an application filed in January 1983, both instances, according to him, occurring before she acquired citizenship.