Drug menace ravaging Haryana, anti-drug drives only on paper: Surjewala slams BJP govt

CHANDIGARH: Congress Rajya Sabha member Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday alleged that drug abuse has spread widely across Haryana, posing a serious threat to the younger generation, and held the BJP-led state government responsible for the situation.

In a post on X, he claimed that drugs have reached villages, towns and residential colonies, turning into a major social problem.

He alleged that the situation has become so severe that elderly people in villages are forced to note down the names of youths who have died due to drug addiction.

Stating that these deaths are not just statistics, he said they represent broken families and ruined futures. He alleged that while several villages are declared "drug-free" on official records, drug addiction continues unchecked on the ground, and government anti-drug campaigns are limited to paperwork and publicity.

He also claimed that drug mafias have set up a strong supply network, ranging from synthetic drugs to misuse of medical drugs, reaching almost every district and village in the state.

Accusing the state government of negligence, he said drug abuse is destroying families and endangering the future of Haryana's youth.