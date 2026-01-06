Eight Muslim Bengali migrant labourers allegedly attacked by Bajrang Dal workers in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

KOLKATA: A group of eight Muslim Bengali-speaking migrant workers were allegedly assaulted by Bajrang Dal workers in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Sunday, resulting in serious injuries for one of the labourer.

The incident happened at Surajpur, under the Katowali police station limits in Raipur district. The migrant workers, who hail from Chepri village in West Bengal's Purulia had been working at a bakery in Surajpur.

On Sunday, the workers got into a heated exchange with the bakery management regarding their wages when a group of Bajrang Dal workers arrived and started beating them up with batons.

As a result of the attack, one of the migrant workers sustained a fracture on his right hand.

The victims were later rescued from the mob by the police, who contacted the Purulia district police administration to verify the documents of the migrant workers.

"A police personnel from the Katowali police station in Surajpur informed me about the incident and sought to know the details about the eight workers. We collected all the documents from the families of the eight hapless victims and submitted it to the police," said Sheikh Iqbal, TMC leader from Chepri.