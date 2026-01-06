Guwahati Diary | Zero cases of snakebite death in rural hospital

The Demow Rural Hospital has achieved a significant public health milestone by recording zero snakebite-related deaths for the fifth consecutive year. “This achievement underscores that with protocol-based care, preventable deaths from snakebite can be eliminated even in resource-limited rural settings. The success is a collective outcome of dedicated healthcare workers, community cooperation, and sustained public health efforts,” said Dr Surajit Giri, known as Assam’s “Snake Doctor.” Traditionally, snakebite was considered a condition requiring referral to tertiary hospitals with intensive care facilities.

Hospitality training for PwDs to develop skills

Shishu Sarothi, a Guwahati-based NGO dedicated to the rehabilitation, education, and empowerment of children and young adults with developmental disabilities, has launched a certificate programme in hospitality training for persons with disabilities in collaboration with Gateway Institute of Hotel Management (GIHM). The training programme is certified by Assam Skill University. The 6-month course will include one month internship in the hospitality sector. Supported by LIC Housing Finance Ltd under the Sarthak Project, the programme is designed to equip PwDs with skills and confidence needed for employment in hospitality industry.