India needs $100 bn to meet gap in Himalaya climate funding: Report

NEW DELHI: India’s Himalayan region requires approximately $102 billion per year to address adaptation and mitigation costs associated with climate change, according to a synthesis report from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).
The ICIMOD focuses on the conservation of the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region, which is home to about 50% of the world’s population.
The HKH region faces increasing climate risks, such as glacial melt, biodiversity loss, and extreme weather events, which pose significant threats to ecosystems, livelihoods, and the well-being of billions who depend on its resources.
It includes eight countries: India, China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Bhutan.
Overall, the region requires an annual total of $768.68 billion to meet its adaptation and mitigation costs, based on the First Determination Report of the UNFCCC (2020) and related national documents.
The region plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, economic vitality, and social fabric. It provides freshwater for billions, hosts rich biodiversity, and supplies natural resources that sustain the livelihoods of millions, as well as downstream populations and industries.
The report highlights the uneven distribution of funding needed to bridge the financial gap for climate change mitigation and adaptation. Together, China and India represent over 92% of these funding requirements, while the other countries—Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Pakistan—face critical financing gaps relative to their GDPs, underscoring their heightened vulnerability.
In comparison to India, China requires around USD 605 billion per year. After China and India, Pakistan needs approximately $40.12 billion annually, followed by Bangladesh and Nepal, each requiring $8.95 billion. The climate finance needed in the HKH region require investments in areas such as agriculture, water resources, energy, and urban development.