Instagram post leads police to Rs 11 lakh factory theft accused in Surat

AHMEDABAD: Greed, glamour and Instagram bravado helped crack an Rs 11 lakh theft case in Gujarat’s Surat city, where three men who initially set out to steal copper wire ended up looting cash, splurging in Mumbai and exposing themselves through CCTV footage and a reckless social media post.

What began as a small-time plan to steal copper wire turned into a film-style crime spree, ending just as dramatically, with Surat City Police unmasking the culprits behind the Rs 11.70 lakh theft at Easton Engineering Company in Udhana. The breakthrough came not only from CCTV footage but also from a single Instagram post that screamed excess and carelessness.

On December 30, the accused cut open the factory grill and slipped inside under the cover of darkness. Their original target was copper wire they could quietly sell. Inside the premises, however, they stumbled upon bundles of cash totalling more than Rs 11 lakh. The sight, police said, made them “lose their senses”.

Investigators said the two main accused, Shubham alias Nepali and Deepak alias Kalia, were so poorly educated that they could not even count the notes. Faced with a large amount of currency, they abandoned caution, blindly dividing the bundles among themselves before fleeing.