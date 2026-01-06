INTERVIEW | ‘Need neutral person for better mediation’

A retired IPS officer who served as the Special Director, IB, the Secretary, Security, for the Government of India and the Central Information Commissioner, Yashovardhan Azad delves into a range of issues, including threats from neighbourhood, eliminating Maoists and situation in Manipur. He tells TNIE that the Centre should place a neutral person at the helm to better negotiate between warring communities. Excerpts:

How effectively is India balancing internal security challenges with external threats along its borders?

India has so far fairly put its act together in balancing and containing internal security challenges. But we still need to do more in building institutional capability. One thing is clear that India’s approach in dealing with challenges posed by neighbours like Pakistan and China is not “one-size-fit-all”. Pakistan poses a threat linked to proxy-war through terrorism, whereas threats emanating from China are linked to diplomacy and military skirmishes on the borders. On the internal front, the situation has improved with a decline in Naxal violence and relative peace in Northeast, barring Manipur.

What roles do cyber warfare, space security, and information warfare play in shaping national security strategy?

These are the three critical aspects of national security strategy. Warfare has shifted to data centric networks and cyber war poses a real risk. Fortunately, we shifted to tri-forces’ joint doctrine on cyber plans. It has been recognised as the importance of space security, as war games are played in space. Gone are the days when tanks and ground forces fought wars. India has an institutional framework to keep our space safe.

Misinformation is another tool, which our enemies try to deploy. For example, during the farmers’ protests, Pakistan-sponsored websites indulged in misinformation to create a fear psychosis. To counter them, the most important thing is to ensure social cohesion and aggressive counter-narratives.