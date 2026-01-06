INTERVIEW | ‘Need neutral person for better mediation’

A retired IPS officer who served as the Special Director, IB, the Secretary, Security, for the Government of India and the Central Information Commissioner, Yashovardhan Azad delves into a range of issues, including threats from neighbourhood, eliminating Maoists and situation in Manipur. He tells TNIE that the Centre should place a neutral person at the helm to better negotiate between warring communities. Excerpts:
How effectively is India balancing internal security challenges with external threats along its borders?
India has so far fairly put its act together in balancing and containing internal security challenges. But we still need to do more in building institutional capability. One thing is clear that India’s approach in dealing with challenges posed by neighbours like Pakistan and China is not “one-size-fit-all”. Pakistan poses a threat linked to proxy-war through terrorism, whereas threats emanating from China are linked to diplomacy and military skirmishes on the borders. On the internal front, the situation has improved with a decline in Naxal violence and relative peace in Northeast, barring Manipur.
What roles do cyber warfare, space security, and information warfare play in shaping national security strategy?
These are the three critical aspects of national security strategy. Warfare has shifted to data centric networks and cyber war poses a real risk. Fortunately, we shifted to tri-forces’ joint doctrine on cyber plans. It has been recognised as the importance of space security, as war games are played in space. Gone are the days when tanks and ground forces fought wars. India has an institutional framework to keep our space safe.
Misinformation is another tool, which our enemies try to deploy. For example, during the farmers’ protests, Pakistan-sponsored websites indulged in misinformation to create a fear psychosis. To counter them, the most important thing is to ensure social cohesion and aggressive counter-narratives.
How can India strengthen regional and international security partnerships while maintaining strategic autonomy in an increasingly polarised global order?
We should try and go for strategic alignment. We should not be part of any multilateral global groupings. We need oil from Russia, trade with the US and import of manufactured goods from China. We need to engage with each of them as per our need without compromising our strategic autonomy.
How would you assess the strength and geographical spread of Naxalism?
For the first time in the history since the Naxal violence posed threat to our internal security, the ‘Red Corridor’ appears to have been crumbling. As a Madhya Pradesh cadre IPS officer, I can say that the encounter of Madvi Hidma, the chief of CPI (Maoist) battalion No 1, and surrender of Venugopal Rao, a Central Committee leader, have jolted the Naxals. Rao’s declaration that the time has come for surrender also encouraged others to follow the suit and ideologically weakend the movement.
The successes have been achieved because of the coordination among the forces. Chhattisgarh’s District Reserve Guards are doing a good job with their intelligence inputs and coordinating well with Central forces. I must praise Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and the state bureaucracy in their efforts in holding the areas recovered from Naxals by launching development initiatives.
To what extent have government initiatives—security operations, development programmes, and rehabilitation policies—been effective?
Critical thing is rehabilitation of surrendered Maoists. The day is not far when the country will be completely free from Naxal violence. A beautiful café has come up in Bastar, providing jobs to people. Even in Gadchiroli, a Maoist-hit district of Maharashtra, a young SP has taken an initiative to open a library in each of the villages. These are positive signs.
What are the challenges before security forces and local administrations in Naxal-affected areas?
Incidences of violence have come down. We need to have last-mile connectivity in those areas and integrate people staying there with the mainstream. The state needs to strengthen PDS outlets, schools, public health facilities, mobile connectivity and roads.
What are the factors that led to violence in Manipur? How have ethnic identities influenced the conflict?
It all started in the first week of May in 2023 following a high court order asking the government to take decision on granting tribal status to the Meiteis, who inhabit the valley. The government took the decision in favour of the Meiteis, and this infuriated the Kuki-Zo community, which lives in the hilly areas. This led to mistrust to such a level that state functionaries got divided on their respective ethnic lines. Even MPs and MLAs were divided on these lines irrespective of their political affiliations. Investigations into cases of violence suffered and the police were seen as partisan.
So far, how effective has the response of the state and Central governments been in restoring peace?
The state needs to find a political solution. The Centre needs to put at the helm somebody who is seen as neutral. It was a delayed response from the Centre when the state was put under the President’s Rule. Then a governor was appointed, during whose tenure as home secretary, the conflict had begun. The Centre needs to appoint a neutral person to function from the Raj Bhawan.