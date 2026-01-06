ISRO to launch PSLV-C62 on January 12

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday announced the launch of its PSLV-C62 mission.

The launch is scheduled for January 12 at 10:17 am from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This will be ISRO’s first launch of 2026 and the 101st orbital launch by the agency. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission will also mark ISRO’s 64th PSLV flight.

The mission aims to enhance India’s remote sensing capabilities, including applications in agriculture, urban area mapping, and environmental monitoring and assessment.

This mission is also seen as a comeback for the PSLV program following the earlier setback with PSLV-C61.

The primary payload of the mission is EOS-N1 (also called Anvesha), an advanced Earth observation satellite. The launch will also carry a European demonstrator satellite and 18 smaller satellites developed by both domestic and international partners, including agencies from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mauritius, and Spain.