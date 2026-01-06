Maharashtra BJP chief apologises after saying ex-CM Deshmukh’s memories would be ‘wiped out’ in Latur

Asked about his controversial remarks, Chavan on Tuesday said, "Civic amenities should be the focus of these local body elections. Who will address these issues in a faster manner is important. I have not criticised Vilasrao Deshmukh in my statement. But the Congress is demanding votes in the name of Vilasrao Deshmukh there (in Latur)."

"Vilasrao Deshmukh was a big leader and served as chief minister. But if the feelings of his son, who is a good friend of mine, are hurt, I apologise to him. The statement should not be seen politically," the BJP leader told reporters here.

The people of Latur should give priority to development and it is more important, he added.

When reporters asked Chavan if he was apologising to the people of Latur, he responded, "Next question".

Addressing party workers in Latur on Monday, Chavan said, "On seeing your enthusiasm, (I can say) 100 per cent that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from this city."

Vilasrao Deshmukh, a two-time chief minister of Maharashtra, hailed from Latur and is remembered for his contribution to the development of the region.

In a video statement after Chavan's remarks, Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday said, "I say with folded hands that the names of those who lived for the people are etched on their minds. What is written can be erased, but you can’t erase what is etched."

Amit Deshmukh on Monday said, "Chavan's remarks made in Latur in reference to respected Vilasrao Deshmukh are extremely unfortunate and deeply distressing. Such remarks were not expected from him or from the BJP, and they have hurt the sentiments of all Laturkars. We strongly condemn the statements in the harshest terms," he said.