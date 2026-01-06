Manipur hands over twin blasts case to NIA

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has handed over the investigation of Monday’s twin blasts to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

An improvised explosive device (IED) went off at an abandoned house, followed by a second blast nearby. Two civilians sustained splinter injuries to their legs in the second explosion. The incidents occurred near the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

“Senior police officers, including the Inspector General of Police and the Superintendent of Police of Bishnupur district, visited the blast sites to assess the situation. Combing and search operations are being conducted in the adjoining areas,” Manipur Police said.

The police added that security had been strengthened to prevent escalation of violence, and investigation and operational efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator and former minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh suggested that foreign agencies might be exploiting the Meitei-Kuki conflict to foment trouble. He noted that the blasts occurred at a time when civil society organisations were working to restore peace in the state.