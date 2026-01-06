New Bihar Staff Selection Commission chairman Alok Raj resigns days after appointment

PATNA: A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Alok Raj, the newly appointed chairman of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) resigned from the post on Tuesday.

The 1989-batch IPS officer confirmed that he has put in his papers to the authorities concerned, citing personal reasons for his resignation. "Yes, I have submitted my resignation to general administration department," he told The New Indian Express over the phone.

His resignation within three days of appointment as chairman has created a flutter in the state’s bureaucratic as well as political circles. He was appointed as chairman of BSSC after his superannuation from service, for a period of five years. The state government had issued a notification regarding Alok Raj’s appointment on Wednesday last week. Alok Raj assumed charge on January 1, 2026.

Earlier, he was holding an additional charge as the commission's chairman. He was given the additional post as BSSC’s chairman immediately after he was removed from the post of Director General of Police (DGP) in 2024.