New Bihar Staff Selection Commission chairman Alok Raj resigns days after appointment

PATNA: A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Alok Raj, the newly appointed chairman of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) resigned from the post on Tuesday.
The 1989-batch IPS officer confirmed that he has put in his papers to the authorities concerned, citing personal reasons for his resignation. "Yes, I have submitted my resignation to general administration department," he told The New Indian Express over the phone.
His resignation within three days of appointment as chairman has created a flutter in the state’s bureaucratic as well as political circles. He was appointed as chairman of BSSC after his superannuation from service, for a period of five years. The state government had issued a notification regarding Alok Raj’s appointment on Wednesday last week. Alok Raj assumed charge on January 1, 2026.
Earlier, he was holding an additional charge as the commission's chairman. He was given the additional post as BSSC’s chairman immediately after he was removed from the post of Director General of Police (DGP) in 2024.
He had handed over charge as state police chief to 1991-batch IPS officer Vinay Kumar. He was also appointed DGP after incumbent state police chief R S Bhatti opted for central deputation. He served as DGP for only 105 days.
He was holding the post of chairman-cum-managing director of Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation (BPBCC) till his retirement from service on December 31, 2025.
Raj was earlier awarded the President’s gallantry medal for a police encounter in which four criminals were killed while serving as ASP, Patna. His tenure as SP of Ranchi, Gumla, Deoghar, West Singhbhum, Hazaribagh, Sitamarhi and Begusarai in united Bihar was remarkable. He was posted with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from 2004 to 2011 and launched operations against Naxalites.
A native of Muzaffarpur district, Raj is a postgraduate in Geology from Patna University. He has keen interest in music and is credited with a music album containing his songs.