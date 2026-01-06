Odisha Information Commission orders probe into alleged misuse of RTI for illegal gratification

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Information Commission (OIC) has directed police to conduct an inquiry into allegations of bribery involving a habitual RTI applicant.

The registrar of the Commission has written a letter to the State Director General of Police (DGP) seeking an appropriate investigation in this regard.

Officials said the Commission recently received a complaint along with a video clip in which an RTI applicant, Tankadhar Sahu, hailing from Balangir district, was allegedly seen demanding illegal gratification from Public Information Officers (PIOs) to withdraw his RTI complaints.

On scrutiny of records, it was found that the said applicant had filed hundreds of RTI applications against various government departments, many of which are at different stages of adjudication before the Commission.