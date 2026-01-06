Old factory wall collapses, traps five workers in UP's Fatehpur; one dies

BANDA: A labourer died after five workers digging a drain were trapped under a dilapidated factory wall that collapsed in Fatehpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Malwan SHO Raj Kishor Saroj said the incident happened when drainage work was being carried out using a JCB machine in the Saura industrial area.

The dilapidated wall of a closed factory collapsed while the work was underway, trapping five labourers under the debris.

He said that Rajendra (45) from Lakhimpur Kheri died on the spot, while the injured Kallu (18), Sandeep (32), Kunnu (28), and Kuldeep (18), all from Sitapur district, are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Police said the contract for the drain excavation and construction work was awarded to a company from Lucknow.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination.