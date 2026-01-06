Punjab BJP leader condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, calls for diplomatic pressure

CHANDIGARH: Punjab BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha vice president Paramjit Singh Kainth today alleged that the Bangladesh Government has failed to prevent repeated lynchings, murders, and targeted attacks against Hindus over the past one-and-a-half months. He urged the Union Government of India and international human rights bodies to maintain sustained diplomatic pressure and monitoring, stating that repeated violence against a religious minority is a serious human rights concern with regional implications.
Raising questions over the situation, Kainth asked why swift justice or strong deterrent measures were not evident in the recent killings of Hindu citizens, and why targeted violence continued despite repeated assurances from the interim government of Bangladesh led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.
Expressing deep concern, he said the attacks appeared to be part of a broader pattern of targeted persecution rather than isolated crimes.
Kainth cited several documented incidents that occurred within a short period. He referred to the lynching of 27-year-old Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das in December, who was brutally beaten by a mob following allegations of blasphemy, hanged, and later set on fire, allegations that were subsequently found to be baseless. He said such mob killings expose the collapse of deterrence mechanisms and the dangerous misuse of communal accusations.
He also highlighted the case of Khokan Chandra Das, a 50-year-old Hindu businessman from Shariatpur district, who was stabbed, set on fire on 31 December, and later died from his injuries in early January. According to Kainth, this was a targeted killing that profoundly shocked the local Hindu community.
Kainth further mentioned the murder of a Hindu grocery shopkeeper in Narsingdi district and the killing of a Hindu journalist and factory owner in Jashore, both occurring within a few days of each other. He said that reports indicate at least six Hindus have been killed in less than three weeks, a frequency reflecting administrative failure rather than coincidence.
In addition to the killings, Kainth drew attention to crimes against Hindu women, including a recent incident in which a Hindu widow was tied to a tree, beaten, raped, and publicly humiliated. He said such incidents demonstrate that minority women face compounded vulnerability due to both religion and social status.
Kainth demanded time-bound investigations, swift prosecution in all recent lynching and murder cases, and immediate security measures for sensitive Hindu localities and places of worship. He emphasised that the protection of minorities is a constitutional obligation and a test of democratic governance, not a discretionary matter.
He warned that silence and delayed action would only embolden perpetrators. He reiterated that justice must be visible, data-driven, and time-bound, and that only strict accountability can restore confidence among Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.