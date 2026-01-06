Punjab BJP leader condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, calls for diplomatic pressure

CHANDIGARH: Punjab BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha vice president Paramjit Singh Kainth today alleged that the Bangladesh Government has failed to prevent repeated lynchings, murders, and targeted attacks against Hindus over the past one-and-a-half months. He urged the Union Government of India and international human rights bodies to maintain sustained diplomatic pressure and monitoring, stating that repeated violence against a religious minority is a serious human rights concern with regional implications.

Raising questions over the situation, Kainth asked why swift justice or strong deterrent measures were not evident in the recent killings of Hindu citizens, and why targeted violence continued despite repeated assurances from the interim government of Bangladesh led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Expressing deep concern, he said the attacks appeared to be part of a broader pattern of targeted persecution rather than isolated crimes.