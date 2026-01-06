Punjab Congress chief Warring says he's ready to fight against Akali Dal president Sukhbir from Gidderbaha

CHANDIGARH: With the assembly elections in Punjab scheduled to be held after a year, Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday challenged Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal to contest only from Gidderbaha and not from multiple seats. Warring added that he would fight against Badal from Gidderbaha.

The Congress leader was responding to Sukhbir’s earlier announcement that he will contest the next assembly polls from Gidderbaha.

Warring also took a dig at the SAD president’s claim about his party’s performance in the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections. He said, barring a few seats in Muktsar and Bathinda, the Akalis were wiped out from across the state, adding that in eleven districts, they could not open their account.

Badal and his party are desperate to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is dismissing their overtures, he alleged, asking what was the need to do so if the Akalis' performance was so spectacular. The Akalis have taken a back seat on the issue of MGNREGA, he added, saying that while the lone Akali MP Harsimarat Kaur Badal initially sided with opposition parties in Parliament against the scrapping of the Act, within no time the party backed off.

"Will you spell out what is your agenda on release of Sikh detainees who have completed their jail sentences, transfer of Chandigarh and MGNREGA," he asked Sukhbir.

Warring claimed that the people of Punjab had neither forgotten nor forgiven the heinous crime of sacrilege that took place during the Akali regime for which Sukhbir had tendered an apology before the Akal Takht.