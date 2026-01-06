Punjab police, BSF seize 20 kg heroin; four including juvenile held

Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were linked to Pakistan-based handlers and were coordinating the delivery and distribution of drug consignments across the region. “Further investigation is underway to identify cross-border handlers, trace supply routes and dismantle the entire network,” he added.

Sharing operational details, Superintendent of Police, ANTF Border Range, Gurpreet Singh said reliable intelligence inputs indicated that the accused had moved towards the border area to retrieve a heroin consignment smuggled into India via drone.

“Acting swiftly on the information, a joint team of ANTF and BSF laid a naka at a strategic location and successfully intercepted all four accused along with the Brezza car used in the crime,” he said.

Based on disclosures made by the arrested persons, a joint search operation was later conducted at BOP Ghogga, under the jurisdiction of Bhindi Saidan police station in Amritsar district. During the search, 19.980 kg of heroin packed in five packets was recovered from agricultural fields near Bhindi Aulakh village.

A case, FIR No. 06 dated January 6, 2026, has been registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station ANTF, SAS Nagar. Further investigation is in progress.