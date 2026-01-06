UP: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft rolls; marks highest number of deletions in country after initial phase of SIR

As many as 2.89 crore voters, who made up 18.70 per cent of the total electorate in Uttar Pradesh, were removed from the draft electoral rolls published on Tuesday after the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

The state has topped the list of voter deletions in the country after the initial phase of SIR.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, the remaining 12.55 crore voters out of the total 15.44 crore listed earlier have made it to the draft voter list.

"The draft electoral roll now contains 12.55 crore voters and covers all 75 districts and 403 assembly constituencies of the state," he said at a press conference.

The CEC claimed the 2.89 crore voters could not be included in the draft list due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations.

Giving details about the deleted voters, Rinwa said 46.23 lakh voters (2.99 per cent) were found to be deceased, while 2.57 crore voters (14.06 per cent) had either permanently migrated or were not available during the verification process.

Another 25.47 lakh voters (1.65 per cent) were found to be registered at more than one place.

The CEO said a one-month claims and objections period would begin on January 6 and continue till February 6, during which voters can seek inclusion, correction or raise objections to the draft roll.