Uttarakhand considers restricting non-Hindus from Haridwar ghats ahead of 2027 ‘Ardh Kumbh’

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government is reportedly considering strict regulations to restrict the entry of non-Hindus to the Ganga ghats in Haridwar, ahead of the upcoming ‘Ardh Kumbh’ Mela scheduled for January 2027.

Sources indicate that the administration is contemplating enforcing this ban across approximately 105 ghats covering the 120-square-kilometre area of Haridwar. The proposal has been formally submitted to the government by officials associated with the Shri Ganga Sabha.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has acknowledged these deliberations in recent remarks. “Haridwar is a sacred city, and the government is committed to upholding its spiritual sanctity,” Dhami said, confirming that existing laws, including provisions from the historic 1916 agreement involving Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, are under review to safeguard the cultural and religious identity of Uttarakhand, also known as ‘Devbhoomi’.