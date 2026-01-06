Uttarakhand considers restricting non-Hindus from Haridwar ghats ahead of 2027 ‘Ardh Kumbh’

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government is reportedly considering strict regulations to restrict the entry of non-Hindus to the Ganga ghats in Haridwar, ahead of the upcoming ‘Ardh Kumbh’ Mela scheduled for January 2027.
Sources indicate that the administration is contemplating enforcing this ban across approximately 105 ghats covering the 120-square-kilometre area of Haridwar. The proposal has been formally submitted to the government by officials associated with the Shri Ganga Sabha.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has acknowledged these deliberations in recent remarks. “Haridwar is a sacred city, and the government is committed to upholding its spiritual sanctity,” Dhami said, confirming that existing laws, including provisions from the historic 1916 agreement involving Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, are under review to safeguard the cultural and religious identity of Uttarakhand, also known as ‘Devbhoomi’.
The 1916 pact, established by Malviya, sought to preserve the pristine flow of the Ganga and protect the city’s spiritual sanctity, reportedly including stipulations on non-Hindu access to the ghats.
The proposed restriction has drawn mixed reactions from religious leaders. Some support the move, while others question its feasibility given the massive influx of pilgrims during the Mela period.
“Banning non-Hindus from the Mela area is impractical,” said Ravindra Puri Maharaj, President of the All India Akhara Parishad. “Every aspect must be carefully considered before implementing such a decision.”
Conversely, Mahamandaleshwar Jyotirmanand defended the proposal, stating, “While our Sanatan philosophy embraces ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), when our faith is deliberately undermined, such demands become justified.”
The state government is also exploring declaring Haridwar and Rishikesh as ‘Sanatan Holy Cities’. The Chief Minister emphasised that these twin cities are key centres of Sanatan tradition, attracting millions annually.
“We are deliberating all options to control crowds, ensure security, and maintain religious purity,” an official spokesperson said. With over five crore pilgrims visiting Haridwar each year, and major events such as the 2027 ‘Ardh Kumbh’, the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ and the Ganga Corridor project, stringent measures are being considered to manage crowds and preserve sanctity.
Pandit Nitin Gautam, President of Shri Ganga Sabha at Har Ki Pauri, has urged the government to designate the Kumbh Mela area and key ghats as non-Hindu restricted zones, citing pre-Independence municipal regulations.
If approved, these rules could also introduce stricter guidelines on overnight stays and conduct at the ghats, with a decision expected before the 2027 Ardh Kumbh.