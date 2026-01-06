VB-G RAM G Bill repeals job guarantee, warns social economist Jean Drèze

According to Drèze, the employment guarantee is being weakened through at least five key provisions in the new scheme.

“The first is what I call the ‘switch-off clause’. The scheme will be implemented only at times and in places notified by the central government. This means there is no guarantee of employment, as work will be provided only when the government decides,” he said.

Secondly, he highlighted a new financial framework. Under MGNREGA, nearly 90 per cent of the funding was provided by the central government, ensuring timely wage payments as the Centre has greater fiscal capacity. Under the proposed framework, however, the Centre will decide state-wise normative allocations.

“Sixty per cent of the funds will be provided by the Centre and 40 per cent by the states, significantly increasing the financial burden on state governments,” Drèze said.

He further noted that the Bill grants the Centre discretionary powers over allocations. “Beyond the allocated amount, states will be required to bear 100 per cent of the cost,” he added.

The third provision, Drèze said, relates to the introduction of mandatory ‘discontinuation periods’, under which state governments will have to specify up to 60 days during which no employment will be provided.

Fourth, he pointed out that all works under the scheme will have to be carried out through convergence with other schemes notified by the central government, leaving little autonomy to states in deciding the nature of works.