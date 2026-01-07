Assam BJP patriarch, former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha dies at 94

GUWAHATI: BJP patriarch and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha died on Wednesday due to age-related ailments. He was 94.

He is survived by his son Kanad Purkayastha, who is a Rajya Sabha member, and a daughter. His wife predeceased him.

Kabindra Purkayastha, a three-time MP from southern Assam’s Barak Valley, served as a minister in the first Atal Behari Vajpayee government during 1998-99.

Although he retired from active parliamentary politics in 2014, he did not withdraw from political, educational, or social activities. In 2024, the Assam University conferred an honorary doctorate on him in recognition of his life and achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among leaders who mourned the death.

“Pained by the passing of former MP and Union Minister Shri Kabindra Purkayastha Ji. His commitment to serving society and contribution towards Assam's progress will always be remembered. He played a vital role in strengthening the BJP across the state. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” the PM posted on X.