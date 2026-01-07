BJP forms alliances with Congress, AIMIM in civic bodies; Fadnavis rejects tie-ups, warns action

MUMBAI: The BJP has entered into post-poll alliances with rivals Congress and AIMIM in some municipal councils in Maharashtra, even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday rejected the tie-ups and warned of action against party leaders involved.

Following the civic elections last month, the BJP joined hands with the Congress, its arch-rival, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' to form the Ambernath Municipal Council leadership, sidelining ally Shiv Sena.

The BJP also struck a similar alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and several other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

CM Fadnavis, however, made it clear that such arrangements were not approved by the party's senior leadership and violated organisational discipline.

"I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or the AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline and action will be taken," Fadnavis told a news channel, adding that instructions had already been issued to undo such alliances.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, however, said, "What happened in Akot and Ambernath shows frivolous behaviour of the BJP. The party can forge an alliance with anyone to grab power."

Notably, BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are allies in the Mahayuti government in the state.