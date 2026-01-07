Committed to better edu, health, roads & drinking water in Bastar, says CM

RAIPUR: Panchayat representatives from the remote gram panchayats of Sukma district, in a public exposure tour scheme under Hamar Chhattisgarh Jan Bhraman Yojana, paid a courtesy call to CM Vishnu Deo Sai at the state secretariat in Nava Raipur on Tuesday.

Sai interacted with the panchayat representatives, discussed their well-being and development of the Bastar region. Around 100 panchayat representatives from various remote gram panchayats have arrived in Raipur on a two-day visit, said the government spokesperson.

“The state government is continuously working to deliver basic facilities such as education, healthcare, roads, electricity and drinking water to every village in Bastar. All-round development of the Bastar region remains our top priority”, the CM told the visitors.

During the course of discussions with the public representatives, he said that development works are being carried out at a rapid pace in the Bastar region and security base camps are being established in remote areas, which is providing both security and momentum to various development activities.