Congress suspends councillors, Fadnavis warns action after BJP forges alliance with archrivals in Maharashtra

The Congress on Wednesday suspended 12 of its newly elected councillors from the party after they made a post-poll alliance with archrival BJP in Maharashtra's Ambernath municipal council.

Dubbing the alliance a "completely wrong action," Maharashtra Congress also ordered the dissolution of the Ambernath bloc committee and the suspension of its president and senior party leader Pradeep Patil.

In a letter to Pradeep, State Congress Vice President Ganesh Patil wrote, "This is a completely wrong action and a violation of party discipline. Considering this matter, by order of the Hon'ble State President, Harshvardhan Sapkal, you are hereby suspended from the Congress party. Furthermore, your Block Congress Executive Committee is being dissolved. Similarly, all the corporators who have violated party discipline along with you are also being suspended from the party."

The action came after it emerged that following the civic elections last month, the BJP joined hands with Congress and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' to form the Ambernath Municipal Council leadership.

The move was intended to sideline BJP ally and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which emerged as the single largest party with 27 councillors. The BJP, which won 14 seats, forged an alliance with archrival Congress, which secured 12 seats and NCP with 4 seats.