ED attaches Rs 400 crore assets in Jaypee Group homebuyers fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable assets worth approximately Rs 400 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the Jaypee Group, the agency said on Tuesday.

The attached properties belong to Jaiprakash Sewa Sanstha and Page 3 Buildtech Private Limited. These properties have been seized under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The action is linked to an alleged large-scale diversion of funds collected from homebuyers of Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects.

The federal investigation agency initiated probe against Jaypee group on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police, based on complaints filed by homebuyers of Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust against the JIL and JAL and their promoters and directors including Manoj Gaur.

“It has been alleged that the funds collected from thousands of homebuyers for construction and completion of residential projects were diverted for purposes other than construction, leaving the homebuyers defrauded and their projects incomplete,” the agency official said.

ED investigation revealed that out of approximately Rs 14,599 crore collected by JAL and JIL from more than 25000 homebuyers (as per claims admitted by NCLT), substantial amounts were diverted for non- construction purposes and siphoned off to related group entities including Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), Jaypee Healthcare Ltd. (JHL), and Jaypee Sports International Ltd. (JSIL).