Government fast-tracks 7-km twin-tube tunnel to ease Kedarnath pilgrimage

DEHRADUN: In a major infrastructure push aimed at improving safety and sharply reducing travel time for the growing number of Kedarnath pilgrims, the Central Government is fast-tracking plans to construct a new 7-kilometre tunnel in Uttarakhand, supplementing the recently approved ropeway project.

The ambitious proposal is designed to enhance road connectivity between the Kali Math Valley region and Sonprayag, the staging point for the Kedarnath ropeway, ensuring safer and more reliable access even during adverse weather conditions.

According to sources, the tunnel will follow a twin-tube design, with one tube carrying regular traffic and the second reserved exclusively for emergency evacuation. The configuration directly addresses safety concerns highlighted by recent incidents in the region.

“The twin-tube configuration is essential,” said Colonel Deepak Patil (Veteran), who played a key role in the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation. Speaking exclusively to TNIE, Col Patil welcomed the initiative but emphasised the need for rigorous geological planning.

“It is a good idea to construct this highway tunnel, but lessons from Silkyara must be applied. The primary focus should be on preparing a robust Detailed Project Report (DPR), incorporating comprehensive geological data of the terrain through which the tunnel is proposed,” he said.