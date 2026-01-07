Gujarat BJP MPs' assets multiply manifold over ten years in power, ADR report reveals

AHMEDABAD: The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has published a report tracking the assets of MPs elected to the Lok Sabha consecutively in 2014, 2019 and 2024. A decade of successive electoral victories has translated into astonishing asset growth for many BJP MPs, with the lone exception of Union Minister C R Patil.

In Gujarat, just seven MPs have managed the electoral hat-trick. For most of them, the ADR data reads like a balance sheet on fast-forward.

“The comparison of asset declarations over three elections shows wide variations, with several MPs recording exponential growth,” the ADR analysis notes.

Ranking first on the list is BJP MP Poonamben Madam. Her declared assets jumped from around Rs 17 crore in 2014 to over Rs 147 crore in 2024 an eye-catching rise of roughly Rs 130 crore, or 747 percent, in a single decade.

If Poonamben Madam represents scale, BJP's Vinod Lakhamshi Chavda of Kachchh (SC) represents speed. From assets of just about Rs 56 lakh in 2014, Chavda’s declarations swelled to more than Rs 6.5 crore by 2024 an increase of over 1,100%.