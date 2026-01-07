Gujarat BJP MPs' assets multiply manifold over ten years in power, ADR report reveals

AHMEDABAD: The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has published a report tracking the assets of MPs elected to the Lok Sabha consecutively in 2014, 2019 and 2024. A decade of successive electoral victories has translated into astonishing asset growth for many BJP MPs, with the lone exception of Union Minister C R Patil.
In Gujarat, just seven MPs have managed the electoral hat-trick. For most of them, the ADR data reads like a balance sheet on fast-forward.
“The comparison of asset declarations over three elections shows wide variations, with several MPs recording exponential growth,” the ADR analysis notes.
Ranking first on the list is BJP MP Poonamben Madam. Her declared assets jumped from around Rs 17 crore in 2014 to over Rs 147 crore in 2024 an eye-catching rise of roughly Rs 130 crore, or 747 percent, in a single decade.
If Poonamben Madam represents scale, BJP's Vinod Lakhamshi Chavda of Kachchh (SC) represents speed. From assets of just about Rs 56 lakh in 2014, Chavda’s declarations swelled to more than Rs 6.5 crore by 2024 an increase of over 1,100%.
The upward curve continues with another BJP MP, Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava of Bardoli (ST), whose assets nearly tripled from around Rs 1.6 crore to over Rs 4.7 crore, marking a rise of about 195%.
Senior MPs Devusinh Chauhan (Kheda) and Rajesh Naranbhai Chudasama (Junagadh) also followed the same trajectory, each adding Rs 2 crore or more to their declared wealth over the ten-year span.
Yet, amid this parade of soaring wealth sits a political outlier: C R Patil. The Union Minister and Navsari MP, reported a 47 percent decline in his declared assets compared to 2014.
Taken as a whole, the ADR’s findings underline a clear pattern: repeated electoral success often runs parallel to rapid asset accumulation. At the same time, the contrasting case of C R Patil shows the trend is not uniform, adding complexity to the debate.
As ADR has consistently argued, such disclosures are crucial because they “enable voters to make informed choices” and keep the spotlight firmly on transparency, income sources and the financial journeys of India’s long-serving lawmakers.