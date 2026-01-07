IndiGo receives India’s first Airbus A321XLR

NEW DELHI: India’s largest domestic carrier, IndiGo, on Wednesday took delivery of India’s first Airbus A321XLR at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The aircraft will operate non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Athens, Greece, starting this month.

According to an official release, the A321XLR will operate Mumbai–Athens flights from January 23 and Delhi–Athens flights from January 24, with three weekly services on each route.

“The A321XLR is a next-generation narrow-body aircraft with a range of up to 8,700 km and enhanced fuel efficiency, enabling IndiGo to serve longer international routes from India while maintaining high cost-efficiency,” the release stated.

IndiGo has ordered 40 A321XLR aircraft, of which nine are expected to be delivered in 2026. These aircraft will be deployed on routes including Istanbul, Turkey, and Denpasar, Bali.

“Future deliveries will allow IndiGo to expand to new long-haul routes in Europe and East Asia,” the release added.

The aircraft features a dual-class configuration, with 12 IndiGoStretch seats and 183 economy seats. Passenger comfort has been enhanced with adjustable headrests, optimized cushioning, integrated device holders, in-seat power supply, and coat hooks.

Additionally, the A321XLR offers next-generation digital inflight entertainment accessible on personal devices, including movies, TV shows, games, anime, and more.