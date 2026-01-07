Inebriated man tries to attack police in Assam, killed in firing

SIVASAGAR: A drunk man was killed in police firing when he tried to attack the security personnel, who had gone to settle a family dispute in Sivasagar district of Assam, an officer said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Bar Diroi village under the jurisdiction of Demow Police Station on Tuesday night.

"One person identified as Ranjit Pandav (42) was creating a nuisance in an inebriated state in the area. A local couple -- Martin Pandav and his wife -- went to pacify him. However, they were attacked with a machete," he added.

The villagers then informed the police, and the personnel reached there immediately.