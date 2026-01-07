Jharkhand to make first global appearance at WEF 2026; CM Soren to represent state

RANCHI: Jharkhand is set to step onto the global economic stage for the first time with its participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, scheduled to be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23, 2026. The state will be represented by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, marking his participation as a tribal public representative on this global platform.

A high-level official delegation, led by the CM, will represent the state at the prestigious international gathering. After the Davos programme, the delegation will proceed on an official visit to the United Kingdom, including engagements in London and Oxford.

The visit is being considered a landmark moment as it comes in the year marking 25 years of Jharkhand’s formation and signals the state’s intent to position itself as an emerging destination for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Through this engagement, Jharkhand is accelerating its efforts to showcase its potential and government support across key sectors such as critical minerals, mining, electronics and electronics components manufacturing, electric vehicles and automobiles, renewable energy, textiles, tourism, and forest-based products, while advancing steadily towards its Vision 2050.

With the objective of strengthening these initiatives, placing Jharkhand firmly on the global map and positioning it among India’s leading states, a Jharkhand state government delegation will participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The Chief Minister’s visit to Davos aims to present Jharkhand as a major investment destination, rich with opportunities, establish direct dialogue with leaders of global industry and advance new investment prospects in the State’s priority sectors.