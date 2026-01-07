Jharkhand to make first global appearance at WEF 2026; CM Soren to represent state

RANCHI: Jharkhand is set to step onto the global economic stage for the first time with its participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, scheduled to be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23, 2026. The state will be represented by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, marking his participation as a tribal public representative on this global platform.
A high-level official delegation, led by the CM, will represent the state at the prestigious international gathering. After the Davos programme, the delegation will proceed on an official visit to the United Kingdom, including engagements in London and Oxford.
The visit is being considered a landmark moment as it comes in the year marking 25 years of Jharkhand’s formation and signals the state’s intent to position itself as an emerging destination for sustainable and inclusive growth.
Through this engagement, Jharkhand is accelerating its efforts to showcase its potential and government support across key sectors such as critical minerals, mining, electronics and electronics components manufacturing, electric vehicles and automobiles, renewable energy, textiles, tourism, and forest-based products, while advancing steadily towards its Vision 2050.
With the objective of strengthening these initiatives, placing Jharkhand firmly on the global map and positioning it among India’s leading states, a Jharkhand state government delegation will participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
The Chief Minister’s visit to Davos aims to present Jharkhand as a major investment destination, rich with opportunities, establish direct dialogue with leaders of global industry and advance new investment prospects in the State’s priority sectors.
Discussions with multinational and international organisations on potential investments and engagements will be a key focus, alongside positioning Jharkhand as a state with "infinite opportunities".
The India Pavilion will be represented at the WEF by a Union Government delegation, along with delegations from several states. For the India Pavilion at the forum, the Central Government has selected six states, including Jharkhand. Jharkhand will participate with the theme “Growth in Harmony with Nature.”
The meeting may also be attended by US President Donald Trump and is expected to see participation from approximately 3,000 representatives from nearly 130 countries. The overarching themes of the World Economic Forum 2026 are “A Spirit of Dialogue” and “Unlocking New Sources of Growth,” under which key global economic issues will be deliberated.
The World Economic Forum is widely regarded as one of the most influential global platforms. It brings together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, and financial institutions from across the world to deliberate on economic, technological, commercial, and strategic issues.
The State Government believes that Jharkhand’s presence on this platform will facilitate direct engagement with global industrial leaders and decision-makers, contributing to economic growth in the State, enabling future generations to better understand global challenges, and accelerating employment generation.