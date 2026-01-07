Justice Varma assails in SC setting up of inquiry panel by LS speaker to probe charges

NEW DELHI: Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma on Wednesday opposed in the Supreme Court the setting up of an inquiry committee by the Lok Sabha Speaker to probe corruption charges against him.

Referring to the provisions of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, Justice Varma, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, told a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma that if the impeachment motions are moved simultaneously in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the same day then the inquiry committee has to be formed jointly by both the houses.

The senior lawyer said in the present case, the motion stood cancelled in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha Speaker constituted the inquiry committee which is 'non-est' (it is not) in law.

Rohatgi also assailed the decision of the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha to reject the motion which was earlier admitted by the chairperson from the upper house.

The question is whether the Speaker of the Lok Sabha could unilaterally constitute an inquiry committee when removal motions were initiated in both Houses of Parliament on the same day, but admitted only in one House, Rohatgi said.