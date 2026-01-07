Over 50,000 public health facilities get NQAS certification ensure safe, quality care for patients

NEW DELHI: Over 50,000 public health facilities across India have been certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), officials said Wednesday.

The aim is to achieve NQAS certification for at least 50% of public healthcare facilities by March 2026. NQAS is aimed at ensuring and enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided at public health facilities in the country.

Officials said a total of 50,373 public health facilities across all states and Union Territories have been certified under the NQAS - a comprehensive quality framework established by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

“This achievement marks a proud moment for India’s public health system as the nation crosses the 50,000 mark for NQAS certifications, reinforcing the government’s unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and patient-centred care,” according to the ministry.

“It represents a significant step forward in ensuring equitable access to high-quality healthcare for all citizens, particularly the poor, vulnerable, and marginalised populations,” a ministry statement said.