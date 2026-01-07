Patna Diary | BJP introduces new protocol for Nitin Nabin

BJP has introduced a new protocol for its new national working president, Nitin Nabin, signalling a shift in party’s internal culture. Senior leaders have been asked to refrain from addressing him by name, and instead use language that reflects dignity of his office. The new directive, which extends beyond party’s headquarters in Delhi emphasises respect for position over personal relationship. Party leaders say it is part of a broader strategy to maintain discipline amid potential organisational changes, including Nabin’s elevation to national president. Meanwhile, leaders still prefer to address the national working president by his name.
Saina Nehwal recalls her Bihar association
Legendary badminton player Saina Nehwal recently visited Bihar to instil confidence among sportspersons. She recalled her close association with Bihar, where she had won her first national tournament. She also praised Olympic shooter-turned-politician Shreyasi Singh, presently state’s sports minister. Bihar is also aspiring to make its presence felt in Olympics 2036. Nehwal promised to impart training to state’s promising badminton players and highlighted improvements in state’s sport infrastructure. She stressed that structured training could dramatically improve outcomes for Bihar’s athletes.
State to launch Beggary Prevention Scheme
The state government has rolled out an ambitious plan for beggars who will be imparted training to turn them into skilled workers. They will be provided accommodation, food and training for a dignified livelihood under Chief Ministers’ Beggary Prevention Scheme. Altogether 19 rehabilitation centres have been established for the purpose. Under the scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of `10,000 to help them start small business. As per official records, 544 beggars have already been selected for training. It aims to address poverty and social marginalisation by offering practical support.
Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@newindianexpress.com