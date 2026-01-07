PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 breaks its own Guinness Record with over 4 crore registrations

NEW DELHI: The annual exam-focused dialogue led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pariksha Pe Charcha, has recorded over 4 crore online participants for 2026, surpassing its own Guinness World Record for registered participants from last year.

Students, teachers, and parents register to take part in the programme, which had recorded 3.56 crore participants in 2025, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

A statement from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Pariksha Pe Charcha, led by PM Modi, has become a nationwide movement for creating a stress-free environment for our youth.”

According to the MyGov.in website, as of January 7 (up to 5:30 pm), this year’s participants break down as follows, a total of 4,03,12,346 participants, including 3,75,00,671 students, 22,89,974 teachers, and 5,21,701 parents.

Pradhan also appealed to more young people to register for the programme, noting that entries will close on January 11. The event will be held later this month, with the exact date yet to be announced.