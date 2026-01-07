Rajasthan HC slams arbitrary teacher transfers, says mid-session shifting reprehensible

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has slammed the state government’s handling of teacher transfers, observing that most states lack a robust transfer policy and clear rules about the transfer of teachers and other government employees.

The court observed that mass transfers carried out during the middle of academic sessions are inappropriate and detrimental to the education system.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Jain made these remarks while hearing a petition challenging the transfer order of Principal Hargovind Meena, in which an interim stay was granted. The court noted that the government’s decision to transfer a large number of principals in September, despite being fully aware of the academic calendar, reflected administrative arbitrariness rather than a student-centric approach.

The court further pointed out that the mass transfer of 4,527 principals on September 22, 2025, in the middle of the academic session, affected not only the teachers but also an equal number of schools and students. Terming such practices reprehensible, the court said that teacher transfers should be carried out during the summer vacations—spanning nearly one and a half months—and not during an ongoing academic session.