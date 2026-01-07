Rajasthan HC slams arbitrary teacher transfers, says mid-session shifting reprehensible

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has slammed the state government’s handling of teacher transfers, observing that most states lack a robust transfer policy and clear rules about the transfer of teachers and other government employees.
The court observed that mass transfers carried out during the middle of academic sessions are inappropriate and detrimental to the education system.
A single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Jain made these remarks while hearing a petition challenging the transfer order of Principal Hargovind Meena, in which an interim stay was granted. The court noted that the government’s decision to transfer a large number of principals in September, despite being fully aware of the academic calendar, reflected administrative arbitrariness rather than a student-centric approach.
The court further pointed out that the mass transfer of 4,527 principals on September 22, 2025, in the middle of the academic session, affected not only the teachers but also an equal number of schools and students. Terming such practices reprehensible, the court said that teacher transfers should be carried out during the summer vacations—spanning nearly one and a half months—and not during an ongoing academic session.
Emphasising the need for stability in the education system, the High Court said that mid-session transfers disrupt academic continuity and adversely affect students’ learning outcomes. It stressed the necessity of a rational, transparent, and well-defined transfer policy to prevent frequent administrative interference in academic functioning.
The court also took note of the long-standing demand in Rajasthan for a comprehensive transfer policy for teachers, observing that the absence of clear norms has repeatedly led to litigation and uncertainty within the education system.
In addition, the High Court raised serious concerns over the functioning of the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal (RCAT) in the present case. The court observed that the petitioner had been transferred for the second time within a span of five months, yet the RCAT adopted an unfair and biased approach without adequately examining the merits of the case. This was despite the fact that the tribunal had granted stays on transfer orders in several similar matters.
The court пoted that the Chairman and members of the RCAT are expected to act with impartiality and objectivity. Since the tribunal is the primary forum for redressal of grievances of government employees, the High Court said it cannot remain a silent spectator to such lapses. Consequently, the court directed the personnel department to ensure appropriate training for the Chairman and members of the tribunal so that such situations are avoided in the future.