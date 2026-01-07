Rs 3633 crore spent on development schemes under Mukhya Mantri in Bihar: Minister Bijendra Yadav

PATN: Rs 3633.25 crore has been spent on development schemes under Mukhya Mantri Kshetra Vikas Yojana (MMKVY) in the past five years in Bihar, said the Minister of Planning and Development Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

Yadav said on Wednesday that Rs 3633.25 crore was spent by MLAs and MLCs in the state, out of the estimated amount of Rs 5066 crore set aside for the scheme. He added that 72,206 development schemes were taken up under MMKVY, while work for 17,621 schemes are currently underway.

The corpus of Rs 3 crore allocated to each legislator every year for recommending development works in his/her constituency under the MMKVY has been increased to Rs 4 crore since 2023-24, said Yadav while sharing his department’s achievements with media persons.

He was accompanied by Department’s Principal Secretary Mayank Warwade, Director Ranjit Kumar and other officials on the occasion.

The minister asserted that the state government has given special emphasis on data collection which is being gathered from different departments and will be available at the end of the current fiscal on the department’s portal.

Similarly, 1108 schemes out of total 2456 schemes have been completed till November 2025 by spending Rs 117.64 crore on the recommendations of members of 18th Lok Sabha under MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) in the state, the minister said.

Yadav added that 12,190 schemes out of total 13,093 schemes have been completed by spending Rs 621.90 crore on the recommendations of members of 17th Lok Sabha.

Out of 3792 schemes recommended by members of Rajya Sabha during the period between 2014-15 and 2025-26 under MPLADS, 2914 schemes have been completed at a cost of Rs 261.95 crore, he said while stating that the work is currently underway on 868 schemes.

A total of 586 schemes worth Rs 1,38,811.97 crore have been recommended before Public Finance Committee in 2024-25 while 357 schemes worth Rs 1,68,870.77 crore have been recommended in the current financial year of 2025-26.

A sum of Rs 1267.31 crore has been spent on giving allowances to 12th pass or equivalent 8,76,473 applicants under Mukhya Mantri Nischay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana.

The allowances were given to those eligible candidates who made applications between October 2, 2016 and December 31, 2025, the minister said.

Stating that youths who have done graduation in art, science and commerce are being also given the benefit of this scheme since October 01, 2025, he said that 31,006 applicants have been given allowances under the scheme on which a sum of Rs 3.10 crore has been spent till December 31, 2025.

Bihar has registered a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate of 13.09 per cent at current prices whereas it stood at 8.64 per cent at constant prices (2011-12), Yadav said adding that the state registered a per capita GSDP of Rs 76,490 at current prices in 2024-25 while it was Rs 40,973 at constant prices (2011-12)