Stray dogs case: Supreme Court asks, 'don't chickens, goats have lives?'

The Supreme Court continued hearing a batch of petitions related to the stray dog issue. On Wednesday, the court examined competing claims from petitioners representing victims of dog attacks, animal welfare organisations, and authorities.

During the proceedings, the Bench reportedly questioned why arguments were focused solely on dogs, asking, “What about other animal lives? What about chickens and goats? Don’t they have lives?”

The matter has been under national scrutiny since last year, when a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan directed Delhi’s municipal authorities to round up and shelter stray dogs. That order had triggered widespread protests from animal rights groups, who warned against indiscriminate removal of strays.

At one point on Wednesday, according to India Today, a petitioner sought to show a photograph of a 90-year-old man who was allegedly attacked by stray dogs and later succumbed to his injuries. The court declined to view the image, stating there was “no need” to do so. Counsel for victims argued that citizens were suffering and stressed that “human rights have to be protected.”

Referring to international practices, the counsel cited examples from Japan and the United States, where abandoned dogs are taken to shelters and euthanised if not adopted. He claimed this policy had effectively eliminated the stray dog problem in Japan, which, according to him, has not recorded a rabies-related death since 1950.

Animal rights activists countered these submissions, cautioning that removing stray dogs en masse could have unintended consequences. One activist argued that stray dogs play a role in urban ecosystems, asking what would happen to garbage management and the monkey population if dogs disappeared from the streets.