Three Jaish members trapped as first gunfight erupts between militants and security forces in J&K in 2026

SRINAGAR: An encounter has started between militants and security forces in a forest area of Kamadh Nullah in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Kathua on Wednesday evening.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants are reportedly trapped in the encounter, which is the first gunfight between militants and security forces in 2026.

Acting on specific information about the presence of a group of militants, a joint contingent of J&K police’s Special Operation Group (SOG) and CRPF launched a search operation in the forest area of Kathua, said a police official.

“SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua,” Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.

The militants fired on the search party after being challenged. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

“Despite darkness, thick vegetation and treacherous terrain, SOG personnel were relentlessly engaging the terrorists,” the IGP said.

He said CRPF teams are also participating in the joint operation.