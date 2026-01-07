Two Indian students die in Kazakhstan road accident, three suffer critical injuries

NEW DELHI: Two Indian medical students lost their lives in a road accident near Almaty in Kazakhstan on Tuesday (Jan 6), while three others suffered critical injuries, said Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, National Executive of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).

The deceased, Karan Parmar and Rishiraj Baraith, are natives of Rajasthan and were pursuing medicine at South Kazakh Medical Academy. They were travelling from Shykent to Almaty when the mishap occurred, he said.

The injured include two medical students from Rajasthan, Manjeet Singh Solanki and Rahul Yadav, and Brijeshkumar Bharatkumar Bhati from Gujarat, who was visiting Kazakhstan as a tourist. They are being treated in the ICU of a local hospital.

Dr Khan has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the bringing of the bodies of the students to India.